The 10 best Nintendo consoles (and Wii U)

11. Wii U

As you know, the Virtual Boy was never released in Europe and therefore can't be included in this list, but of the devices that did make it here, the Wii U is arguably Nintendo's least successful. And it's actually no wonder why, let's start with something as simple as the name and design, which led many to believe it was just a Wii upgrade rather than a new format. Despite innovative design and some memorable titles, the Wii U also suffers from several major problems that prevented it from reaching its full potential. The most prominent of these is the display Gamepad controller, which did not seem to be appreciated by game developers or gamers themselves. Although it offered new ways to play, it often felt like a solution to a problem that didn't exist, and it lost its purpose when it wasn't adequately supported. The low sales and different approach led to limited third-party support, and the majority that came to the device was old rubbish converted from other formats. This was, incidentally, the second time Nintendo had the knife at its throat, and under pressure it still delivered several memorable classics, not least The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario 3D World, and Mario Kart 8. Despite a couple of great exclusive titles and interesting ideas, the Wii U suffered badly from serious marketing failures, poor third-party support, and limited technical capabilities, as well as an underutilised gimmick. Thus, it is Nintendo's worst console ever.

10. Game Boy Advance

In 2001, Nintendo unleashed the sequel to the Game Boy, which featured a much more powerful ARM7 CPU and a Sharp backlit colour screen. It was 100% backwards compatible with everything that had been released for the Game Boy and it was rolled out in a dark purple plastic colour that would later become the standard colour for the Gamecube. With its 32-bit processor and thanks to games like Metroid: Zero Mission and Final Fantasy Tactics Advance, it managed to catch on almost as well as the original, selling a staggering 81.5 million units worldwide.

9. Nintendo Wii

The Wii is undoubtedly a very revolutionary part of gaming history and managed the feat of getting people who had never played games to pick up a console. With its innovative motion-sensitive control system and massive market penetration, it changed the way we play, but not always for the better. The Wii's greatest strength lay in its accessibility and innovation. With simple motion sensitivity, gamers of all ages could enjoy titles like Wii Sports, Wii Fit, and Mario Kart Wii, making the device a social success and a staple in living rooms around the world - leading it to become Nintendo's biggest home console success to date. Despite its family-friendly reputation, the Wii offered several great games, of which Super Mario Galaxy is the best example, but The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Skyward Sword also deserve a mention. In addition, the Wii offered great backwards compatibility with Gamecube games as well as Virtual Console where classic titles were given new life. But Wii games often suffered from genuinely poor game controls, with simple button presses replaced by solutions such as shaking the controller and the likes, which almost exclusively contributed to degradation. In addition, the performance was weak and the HDMI port was missing, which must still be mentioned as real minuses. Today, we remember the Wii more for how bold, innovative, and popular it was than for its games, and in retrospect, from a gamer's point of view, it must be considered one of the weakest devices from Nintendo.

8. Nintendo 3DS

After releasing innovative hardware such as the Nintendo DS and Wii, they hit the ground running again at the height of 3D cinema, announcing the Nintendo 3DS. With its ground-breaking 3D technology - which didn't require any special 3D glasses - the console was a technological achievement when it was released in 2011, and the media attention was huge. The 3D feature wasn't just a gimmick, but was cleverly integrated into several games, adding an extra visual dimension and allowing Nintendo to offer something unique. Unfortunately, however, the 3D functionality was of the "okay than great" variety, so many people simply switched off the feature, which also ate up batteries, and at one point the 3DS was just a DS with slightly better performance. But Nintendo delivered as usual on the gaming front with blockbusters like The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Super Mario 3D Land, Fire Emblem: Awakening, and Pokémon X/Y - just to name a few. The backwards compatibility with DS games was another advantage, giving people a nice selection of games right from the start. In addition, Street Pass and Spot Pass delivered a lovely social aspect. Unknowingly meeting other players at airports or restaurants and exchanging data was something that enhanced the experience. But in the end, the 3DS was unnecessarily expensive because of the 3D element that people turned off, and the performance was still not very impressive, and it doesn't go all the way in the Nintendo context.

7. Gamecube

There are two stories about the Gamecube. One is that it was the first traditional Nintendo games console to flop, but the other is much brighter. Nothing can change the fact that the Cube (as it was often popularly known) offered an impressive library of games, the most ergonomic controller in history, and a technical performance that surpassed both the Dreamcast and PlayStation 2. While the Gamecube doesn't have quite the same amount of timeless classics as Nintendo's top consoles, it does feature icons like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, the Metroid Prime games, and Super Smash Bros Melee - titles that are still regarded as some of the best in their respective series. The Gamecube also had an impressive range of third-party classics, mainly from Capcom and Sega, resulting in the likes of Resident Evil 4 and Super Monkey Ball, but also cult classics like Eternal Darkness and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Despite lacking DVD support and having limited online support, the Gamecube offered great gaming experiences, and many titles have aged with great dignity. In many ways, this is the last traditional game console from Nintendo and its strong game selection, innovative controller, and technical capabilities make it more than worthy of a place in Nintendo's top seven consoles.

6. Nintendo DS

It's easy to forget that the Game Boy Advance was released in 2001, but by 2004 it was time for its replacement, the Nintendo DS. It was probably launched at least partly as a response to the PSP and possibly smartphones, and with its dual screen, one of which was a touchscreen, it paved the way for a whole new type of gameplay that allowed the use of both touch gestures and traditional buttons. This gave rise to a host of unique and memorable experiences that were not available anywhere else. One of the greatest strengths of the Nintendo DS was its unrivalled range of games, which included both classic Nintendo titles and new franchises, often with a fresh approach. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, Mario Kart DS, and New Super Mario Bros. quickly became favourites, while Animal Crossing: Wild World and Pokémon Diamond/Pearl helped make pocket monsters more popular than ever. In addition, properly innovative phenomena like Brain Training and Nintendogs, as well as crazy projects like Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan (Elite Beat Agents in the West), which led to the Nintendo DS finding a whole new audience. The DS managed to unite casual and hardcore gamers by offering a variety of experiences for all tastes and ages, making it the second best-selling device of all-time. For a good reason.

5. Nintendo 64

The Nintendo 64 was the first console Nintendo released with the knife at its throat after Sony decided to move on with the PlayStation (which was originally a Super Nintendo accessory), and they had partnered with Silicon Graphics to really offer some extraordinary visuals. With ground-breaking 3D graphics, innovative hand controls, and a magnificent library of games, Nintendo managed to sell 33 million units despite the games being significantly more expensive than those for the PlayStation and Saturn, and despite the fact that the cartridges held only a fraction of the content of competitors' CDs. Timeless classics like Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time completely rewrote the rules of how platform and adventure games should work in 3D, while Goldeneye 007 revolutionised first-person shooters for console. Of course, we must also mention that it was with the Nintendo 64 that the now standardised analogue stick was introduced, as well as the Rumble Pak, which changed the way we control and experience games. With four controller ports as standard, the console became synonymous with local multiplayer, with classics like Mario Kart 64, Super Smash Bros., and Mario Party creating unforgettable game nights. The Nintendo 64 was simply a pioneer that deserves its place as the fifth best among Nintendo consoles.

4. Game Boy

In retrospect, 35 years later, it's easy to snort at the fact that Nintendo's first portable games console "only" had a tiny 2.5" Sharp screen that also only displayed black and white graphics. However, this was extremely well thought out on Nintendo's part and meant that you could play on your Game Boy up to four times longer than on rival machines, which was crucial for sales as, for example, the Atari Lynx and Sega Game Gear sucked up batteries like there was no tomorrow. However, the Game Boy would never have been the huge success it was if it hadn't been for Tetris, perhaps the smartest launch title that best suited the format it was rolled out onto of all time. Without the Nintendo Game Boy, we probably never would have had a Nintendo Switch and most likely no PSP or PS Vita, either. Thanks Game Boy, we love you.

3. Super Nintendo

After the fierce competition and the head start Sega gained with the Mega Drive, Nintendo finally delivered the Super Nintendo and with it contributed greatly to defining what we still see today as the gold standard for 2D games. The Super Nintendo took everything that made the NES great and refined it further, not least the controller. With its iconic shoulder buttons and perfect button layout, the Super Nintendo controller became a model for all future consoles. And the games shined too. The graphics were more colourful, the music was magical, and the Mode 7 technology delivered impressive pseudo-3D effects. Timeless masterpieces like Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, Super Probotector, Final Fantasy VI, and Street Fighter II arrived, games that are still considered some of the best of all-time. We'd also like to pay tribute to the Super FX chip that enabled advanced graphics in titles like Star Fox and Yoshi's Island. What's more, the games have aged gracefully and their legacy lives on through continuous re-releases and modern sequels. The Super Nintendo is not only one of Nintendo's best consoles, but one of the best of all-time regardless of manufacturer.

2. Nintendo Switch

The Wii U was a sales flop, at least in terms of Nintendo's own expectations, their sales history in general and compared to its predecessor, the Wii, which sold a staggering 101 million units. Thankfully, the Japanese gaming giant took revenge and went on a Little Mac-like rampage with its next console, the Switch, which to date has sold over 150 million units worldwide. From its launch, with Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, through to years of brilliant family entertainment and titles such as Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this clever little console has catered to the innermost gaming needs of adults as well as offering great entertainment to the very young.

1. NES

Choosing Nintendo's best console is no easy task given the company's incredible history. They've released many great devices over the years, but in the end, you can't beat the NES. It was the console that saved the gaming industry after the crash of 1983 and set the standard for how video games would be developed and experienced. It was here that several of Nintendo's most iconic series were born and helped establish entire genres, with Super Mario Bros. coming to define the platforming genre, The Legend of Zelda introducing open-world exploration, and Metroid creating a sense of solitude and mystery that few games could match. The NES became the foundation for everything to come, and its influence can still be seen in modern games. But it wasn't just the games that made the NES special, it was also the first truly thoughtful games console. With its simple yet elegant controller design, sleek cartridge format, and strong third-party support, Nintendo managed to build a platform that felt both accessible and advanced for its time - and is still surprisingly fun to play today. While later consoles are obviously more powerful and have more features, it's hard to find one that offered the same superior entertainment and had the same impact on the gaming world as the NES.