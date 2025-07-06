The 10 best kart racers of all-time

HQ

10. Speed Freaks

It has been largely forgotten today, which is sad, as the PlayStation game Speed Freaks deserves better. I remember it fondly because I am 1,000 years old - and I still appreciate it today. Unfortunately, Sony rolled out this game in the same month that they (also) released Crash Team Racing, and this stroke of genius meant that Speed Freaks fell into oblivion faster than Sony could shout "we screwed up". The lightning-fast go-karts and stylish graphics made me stay, though.

9. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

The formula that Sega introduced in this game would be plagiarised by Nintendo itself four years later in Mario Kart 8, which says a lot about how enjoyable it really was. The fact that your kart could transform into an aeroplane or a boat depending on how the track changed was a fun twist that added to an already successful formula.

8. Crash Team Racing

After the success of Mario Kart 64, Naughty Dog and Sony decided it was time for the official PlayStation mascot Crash Bandicoot to take his place behind the wheel of a colourful racer. Crash Team Racing set the bar for kart racers created by companies other than Nintendo with its fast pace, precise controls, and now iconic boost system. The adventure mode also gave the game a depth that few other titles in the genre had at the time, and honestly, it was only the performance of the PlayStation 1 that prevented it from ranking even higher on this list.

7. Mario Kart World

How do you progress following a game as complete as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? The answer is, you don't, you do something new. Nintendo went for an open world and, true to form, did it their way. Knockout Tour is the best new game mode in the series since Mario Kart 64, and it's so packed with content that it blows everything else in the genre out of the water. We're guessing it'll rank even higher once DLC is released, but it's already a modern classic.

6. Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing

Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing achieved something that few expected, namely to seriously challenge Mario Kart. It combined Sega's renowned racing expertise with phenomenal controls, and Sega also dared to use its entire game library, spoiling us with lots of love from Shenmue, Super Monkey Ball, and Jet Set Radio, among others. However, what made the game stand out was not just the fan service, but how well-balanced the racing was. Sure, bonus items were available, but they were less chaotic than in many other kart games, which meant that skill was more important without compromising the entertainment value.

5. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash's comeback to the racing genre six years ago was almost unanimously praised, and it stands as one of the best kart racers thanks to its driving feel and technical depth. Many consider it a challenger to Mario Kart, and the boost system in particular is lauded, as it rewards precision and means that skill often trumps luck... something that is not always obvious in this subgenre. The combination of charming graphics, good track variety, and lots of content makes it a game that manages to be both nostalgic and relevant today.

4. Super Mario Kart

This is the game that not only defined its own subgenre but also laid the foundation for what kart racers look like today. It may be technically modest, but thanks to the controls' focus on timing, drifting, and positioning, it still holds up today. Weapons and items are available, but are much more subtle than in later instalments, meaning that races are often decided by skill rather than chance. In addition, Mode 7 graphics are used better than in any other game, creating something that is still iconic today, complete with a delightful soundtrack. Looking back, it is a piece of gaming history that is only held back by the fact that it could only be played by two people.

3. Diddy Kong Racing

Rare also wanted to try their hand at kart racing just one year after Mario Kart 64, and launched the technically more impressive Diddy Kong Racing. Just like in Crash Team Racing, there was an adventure mode to play through, which was hugely appreciated and made it stand out from the crowd. Instead of just lining up race-after-race, it offered an open hub world, boss fights, and other challenges. In addition, we could also choose between karts, hovercrafts, and aeroplanes, which added to the variety of gameplay and felt ahead of its time. Even today, many are still hoping for a sequel, and Diddy Kong Racing remains unique in many ways, even decades later.

2. Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart 64 fixed the few flaws that still existed in its Super Nintendo predecessor. It took the leap into the 3D era and allowed us to play four at a time, thereby setting the standard for what kart games would look like for the foreseeable future (at least until now). Compared to Super Mario Kart, the driving experience was much more forgiving, but at the same time more unpredictable, and the blue shell meant that we could never be certain of victory, which created both frustration and laughter in roughly equal amounts. The tracks were iconic, ranging from the simplicity of Luigi Raceway to the chaos of Rainbow Road and the ingenious design of Yoshi Valley. We are happy to overlook the fact that it has its technical flaws, with uneven frame rates and somewhat sluggish controls, as this was more than compensated for by its charm, variety, and a multiplayer mode that became a staple at countless parties and game nights. One of the most memorable party games ever.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Whether Mario Kart 8 would have been enough for first place is perhaps not entirely certain, but the deluxe edition for Switch was the icing on the cake. This is karting perfection with incredible tracks, divided between brand new ones and interpretations of classics, complete with racing through games such as Animal Crossing, F-Zero, and The Legend of Zelda. The game design is suitable for both beginners and amateurs who can casually enjoy action-packed races without being frustrated by unnecessarily complicated mechanics. Together with a smart balance between luck and skill, this creates an atmosphere where every race feels exciting and unpredictable. Another aspect that makes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe special is the social element, as it's the perfect party game, whether you're sitting on the sofa with friends or playing online with people from all over the world. In summary, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is so insanely good that Nintendo themselves considered it perfection and did something completely new with World instead of trying to build on this, and first place is therefore a given.