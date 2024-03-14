The 10 best book adaptations of all time

HQ

(10) Fight Club

A film adaptation of a brilliant book topping the original in terms of storytelling and entertainment value is about as common in film history as four-leaf clovers, or unicorns. It hardly ever happens, but it did when kingpin David Fincher turned Chuck Palahniuk's twisted sick book about self-deception, the deconstruction of social norms, and the bizarre nature of today's over-consumption and capitalism into an incredible film that conveys the right emotions and the right themes with less debauchery and less fondness for the disgusting. Many have called Fight Club (the film) ambiguous. Is it about mental illness? Is it about toxic masculinity? Is it about the convulsive stranglehold of capitalist society on all of us? For me, it's a certain kind of ambivalence and, above all, nuance in Fincher's storytelling that makes this adaptation sharper than its book counterpart.

This is an ad:

(09) American Psycho

The book is bloodier. The book is rougher. The book is sicker. It's honestly sick in the head. The film version, directed by Mary Harron, did an outstanding job of cutting out the worst of the gore from the original without ever losing itself in the quest to portray the right tone and the right kind of story identity. On the contrary. The film adaptation is in many ways sharper than the book in terms of dramatic drive and thematic motifs, and Bale plays the role of his life here, so early in his career.

(08) L.A. Confidential

This is an ad:

Filming Ellroy's detail-drenched, exhaustingly difficult-to-read masterpieces can't be an easy task. Because if there's one thing the man likes, it's detailed descriptions of every last millimetre of his noir-soaked detective worlds. Curtis Hanson's primary mission in creating the film adaptation was therefore to trim, cut, trim and cut which, as we all know, all too often leads to half-baked, broken films with no common thread or sensible storytelling. But not in the case of LA Confidential, not for a second. Screenwriter Brian Helgeland manages to find the original story in Elroy's rich stew and boils it down to a strong background of corrupt police darkness in LA in the early 50s.

(07) Silence of the Lambs

Unfortunately, I "accidentally" read Thomas Harris' fantastic book when I was 14 years old, which may not have been the smartest thing I did. Because it left its mark. That book scared the shit out of me, honestly. Something that even Jonathan Demme's wonderful film adaptation does and has always done. Because it is very faithful to the book, this film. Very much so. Terrifyingly raw, dark, mean and drenched in character with a brilliant Foster and a brilliant Hopkins as the cannibal Lecter.

(06) Dune & Dune: Part Two

Trying to boil down and partially reduce Herbert's moderately huge sci-fi epic and all its intricate mythology into one, or two, films seemed downright impossible beforehand. Twin Peaks guy Lynch tried once and the result was pure rubbish, which in no way prevented Blade Runner2049 director Denis Villeneuve from trying. In hindsight, there's not much we can do but celebrate the work done here and recognise that Dune + Dune: Part Two is one of the most well-made book adaptations of all time.

(05) The Godfather

Mario Puzo's seminal thriller is darker than Coppola's first two Godfather films. There's a nerve there, an excess of violence and a kind of mood that occasionally shocks while the films are more ordinary in that regard. That's not to say that Coppola did a poor job with what are considered two of the best films of all time (all categories), quite the contrary. The Godfather and The Godfather II are masterful films of course, drenched in character, suspense, drama and above all incredible acting.

(04) No Country for Old Men

McCarthy's iconic book does a fine job of trying to describe the insignificant difference between good and evil, between light and darkness, and how it is rather just the inconveniences, or moments, that separate the two sides. The Coen brothers' film doesn't quite do the same thing. Their interpretation of the fight between Llewelyn Moss and Anton Chigurg is clearer in its portrayal of evil itself, which only makes the film more effective, the tension more palpable. Other than that, the Coen brothers' adaptation is very faithful to the book and is an absolutely brilliant thriller.

(03) Breakfast at Tiffany's

Truman Capote's absolutely brilliant book is certainly darker and more ruthless in its portrayal of emotions and the tragedy that is embedded in this story, but apart from that, I think Blake Edwards' adaptation is a ridiculously good one. This film is as beautiful as it is tragic and the way the now 65-year-old romance is portrayed still feels more "real" and genuine than 99% of all sweet Hollywood love.

(02) Jurassic Park

Michael Crichton's eye for detail, as well as his background as a doctor and scientist, led him to delve into the actual science of how the extinct monster lizards were revived in the book Jurassic Park. In addition to the purely technical side of things, Crichton was also more descriptive in how the dinosaurs tore off the arms and legs of the poor humans who in the book happened to be eaten, something that Spielberg of course chose not to include in the 1993 blockbuster. In fact, the film version quite easily outclasses the book version thanks to the charm, character and sense of adventure that Spielberg builds up and even though Steven skips 80% of the book's technical descriptions of how DNA science really works, there are still enough motives and credible explanations of the science behind the experiments to make the film feel logical.

THE BEST BOOK ADAPTATION OF ALL TIME:

(01) The Lord of the Rings

At the risk of being keelhauled here, just after the end of the lunch break, by a one-man civilian posse, I am one of those who believe that Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyen's interpretation of Tolkien's book trilogy is better, tighter and more entertaining than the iconic, literary story that more or less formed the basis of the entire fantasy genre. Tolkien had a bit of trouble sticking to any kind of common thread, never using the concept of "kill your darlings", but getting stuck on relatively insignificant details and clues far too often - something that was completely trimmed away when the books were made into a film just over 20 years ago. Jackson's trilogy is not only the finest film trilogy of all time, in all categories, but a great work that undoubtedly stands at the top of this mountain of adaptations.

What are your ten favourites?