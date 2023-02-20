The 007 producers haven't started to cast a new James Bond yet

HQ

There have been a whole slew of rumours and reports about who will be the next James Bond following Daniel Craig hanging it up as the super spy. But, despite these rumours, the producer on the 007 series, Barbara Broccoli, has touched on the matter and announced that the team hasn't even started to cast individuals for the role yet.

Speaking with LADBible, when asked about who the next Bond will be, Broccoli stated:

"We haven't even started casting yet."

To those wondering if there is at least a script or an idea for the next Bond film, Broccoli also shut this down by adding: "There isn't even a script."

A bit disappointing to hear, but at least this shuts down the rumours about who will be taking over the 007 name for a little while.