That's Sir Christopher Nolan to you: director knighted by King Charles III

We've all known Christopher Nolan is an incredibly talented director for years now, but it seems recent times have been even kinder to the Interstellar and Inception director, as he has been recognised by the Oscars and even the King for his work on Oppenheimer.

Christopher Nolan was knighted this week by King Charles III during a visit to Buckingham Palace, and his wife Emma Thomas also received honours, making her a Dame. Thomas first met Nolan when they studied at University College London together. Nolan and Thomas consistently work together, as Thomas acts as the producer for his films.

"It was very nice that [the King] knew our work and was aware of it, and, yes, he was hoping that I would take this as encouragement to do more of it," Nolan said (via The Independent). Thomas added "he'd seen Oppenheimer, and he liked it, so that was very gratifying to hear."

Nolan has remained tight-lipped about his next project, but as the cast list builds, we imagine we'll hear more about it soon.

