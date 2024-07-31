That was Wrexham AFC's Paul Mullin in the Welshpool costume in Deadpool and Wolverine

HQ

There were so many cameos and hidden appearances in Deadpool and Wolverine that we have frankly lost track. On top of the now very public cameos by Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Dafne Keen, and Chris Evans, there were also a bunch of other famous folk that made their appearances as part of the Deadpool Corps.

Blake Lively was confirmed to be Lady Deadpool, Tom Holland's brother Harry was another one of the alternate Deadpools, and in the Welshpool suit that paid homage to Ryan Reynolds' football team Wrexham AFC, it has now been affirmed that star striker Paul Mullin was in the suit.

Reynolds confirmed exactly this in a post on X, where he states, "You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL." We then get to see Mullin on set too.

Only time will tell whether Mullin will ever be called back up to reprise his role as Welshpool in future Marvel efforts.