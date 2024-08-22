That new Borderlands 4 teaser has many secrets hidden in it

HQ

It was 2024's Gamescom Opening Night Live, and the host Geoff Keighley showed us the first teaser of the evening, and it was Borderlands 4. The game has been rumored to be in development for a long time, but now it is official. Borderlands 4 is coming in 2025 to PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The teaser itself is short, but according to Gearbox Software's big boss Randy Pitchford himself, it contains "several secrets" about what is coming.

So what's in there? At least there is the face of Handsome Jack, the president of the Hyperion Corporation and the main villain of the game in Borderlands 2. The teaser also includes eridinian writing. These Eridians are an ancient advanced race in Borderlands lore. The teaser has two different phrases of eridian text, and according to people on Reddit, this translates as "HE IS WATCHING" and "BREAK FREE". Some even think that the game's setting might be a completely new planet, and not just that old Pandora like we are all used to.

At this point we can all just watch that short teaser over and over again thinking about what is coming. Do share your thoughts about Borderlands 4 in the comment section.