That Metroid Prime 4 trailer wasn't running on the Switch 2

Nintendo has made multiple attempts in recent years to turn the Switch into an explosive device. Putting games that really cook the aging console on it as part of the last glory years of its lifespan is certainly an interesting choice, and it seemed that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond would also be putting the Switch to its limits.

However, according to a report from Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter, the trailer that showed us Metroid Prime 4 was alive and well gave us a look at how the game would run on Switch, rather than its successor.

"The internal rendering resolution counts out at 900p, which is the same as Metroid Prime Remastered. And as good as it is, there are some aliasing issues and even some very minor frame-rate drops," said Leadbetter. "Everything about the visual make-up is consistent with a really well-made Switch game, where Retro has an excellent track record. I can imagine the development studio is really happy that people are making a connection with Switch 2, mind you."

And so, it seems like we're not going to be making a bomb by installing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on our original Switch. We can imagine the game will perform much better on the inevitable Switch successor, but at least you won't feel cheated for getting it on the Switch.