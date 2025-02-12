That Liverpool "game in hand" has finally been played, and ends with a huge brawl and surprise result

HQ

We have been, for a very long time, talked about Liverpool in Premier League in the terms of "x points ahead with a game in hand". Now, finally, that game has been played... and what a game it was. During the Premier League break and without the need to play Champions League playoff, Everton and Liverpool finally played the game that was postponed last December due to weather conditions.

And the result, 2-2, means that the race for the title is still pretty much open: Liverpool leads with 57 points, and Arsenal is seven points behind. Despite dominating ball possession, Everton's defence didn't allow much space to Liverpool. Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool, and Beto Betuncal and James Tarkowski scored for Everton... who levelled up the game in the 98th minute.

Drama unfolded later, when, after the final whistle, Liverpool's Curtis Jones chased and confronted Abduolaye Doucouré, who went to celebrate... in front of Liverpool fans, who couldn't believe they let the victory slip through their fingers. What followed as a ruckus, when both players were shown red cards... and even Arne Slot, Liverpool's coach, saw a red card.