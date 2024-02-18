English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sky: Children of the Light

That Game Company is releasing a "beautifully curated" art book for Sky: Children of the Light

The book unlocks a special new in-game cutscene.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Journey developer That Game Company is releasing a "beautifully curated" art book for its latest title, Sky: Children of the Light. The book is now available for pre-order and contains 260-pages of the game's "trademark artistic excellence."

Each book also contains a special STAR chip that will enable players to obtain an in-game book on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. By interacting with this in-game book, they will unlock a special cutscene which will offer "a look inside the technical art that went into building the game's whimsical lands."

The description of the book reads: "The bewitching art book, now available for pre-order, compiles concept art illustrations spanning the game's earliest days, heartfelt behind-the-scenes commentary, and never-before-seen imagery in a beautifully crafted, timeless first-edition hardcover volume perfect for devoted players and collectors alike."

The book can now be pre-ordered from the game's official website and will be shipped on 22nd April 2024.

Sky: Children of the Light

Related texts

0
Sky is coming to PlayStation

Sky is coming to PlayStation
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

Following its debut on iOS and the successive releases on Android and Switch, work has started for another platform.



Loading next content