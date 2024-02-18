That Game Company is releasing a "beautifully curated" art book for Sky: Children of the Light

HQ

Journey developer That Game Company is releasing a "beautifully curated" art book for its latest title, Sky: Children of the Light. The book is now available for pre-order and contains 260-pages of the game's "trademark artistic excellence."

Each book also contains a special STAR chip that will enable players to obtain an in-game book on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. By interacting with this in-game book, they will unlock a special cutscene which will offer "a look inside the technical art that went into building the game's whimsical lands."

The description of the book reads: "The bewitching art book, now available for pre-order, compiles concept art illustrations spanning the game's earliest days, heartfelt behind-the-scenes commentary, and never-before-seen imagery in a beautifully crafted, timeless first-edition hardcover volume perfect for devoted players and collectors alike."

The book can now be pre-ordered from the game's official website and will be shipped on 22nd April 2024.