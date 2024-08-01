That '90s Show: Part 3 arrives later this month

HQ

Netflix has quietly revealed exactly when we can look forward to the third batch of That '90s Show episodes arriving on the streamer. Following Part 2 debuting at the end of June, Part 3 is now set to arrive in a few weeks in late August.

Specifically, we're told that the next batch will arrive on August 22, and no doubt that means a trailer of some kind is nearing and edging ever closer to debuting as well.

Have you been keeping up with That '90s Show and are you looking forward to more episodes?