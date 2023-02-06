That '90s Show is coming back for a second season

HQ

Netflix has announced that That '90s Show will be returning for a second season. The streamer has revealed that the comedy series will be back in the future, and that the second season will be set around a year after the first concluded, and will feature an extended 16-episode run, beating out the 10-episode Season 1.

There's no word on exact plot details or a release date for the second season as of yet, but we can likely expect to see how Leia's friendships with the Point Place crew develops, and also more cameos from the returning, and now much older, cast members.

