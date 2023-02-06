Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

That '90s Show

That '90s Show is coming back for a second season

Season 2 will feature a 16-episode run.

Netflix has announced that That '90s Show will be returning for a second season. The streamer has revealed that the comedy series will be back in the future, and that the second season will be set around a year after the first concluded, and will feature an extended 16-episode run, beating out the 10-episode Season 1.

There's no word on exact plot details or a release date for the second season as of yet, but we can likely expect to see how Leia's friendships with the Point Place crew develops, and also more cameos from the returning, and now much older, cast members.

You can read our review of That '90s Show's first season here.

That '90s Show

