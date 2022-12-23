That '90s Show Gets an Official Trailer

Netflix's upcoming period teen sitcom That '90s Show gets a new trailer, showing us the new generation of characters the spin-off will focus on. As a continuation of That '70s Show, there are some familiar faces to see within the trailer, though these are mostly saved until the end.

Opening with the central character Leia, we find out she's spending the summer in Point Place, Wisconsin. We then meet the rest of the gang that will be hanging out with her and undoubtedly getting into some shenanigans.

Taking place 15 years after the events of That '70s Show, fans will see older versions of the characters they've known. A lot of the actors from the original project are seen to be returning in the trailer, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace, but it isn't made clear how big of a role they'll have.

Check out the trailer below: