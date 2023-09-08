Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison

The actor has been found guilty on two of three of charges he faced.

After being accused of rape, Danny Masterson was arrested a while back, all before heading to court to stand trial. Today, the verdict for this court proceeding came in, and it is seeing the actor face 30 years in prison after being found guilty on two of the three counts, as the jury could not agree on the last of the three charges. Masterson's career is thus over and the likelihood of him coming back after this seems non-existent.

The actor quickly became popular in the late 90s with his role as the lovable junkie Hyde in That 70s Show, a character he didn't choose to reprise (or rather wasn't invited to) when the spin-off series That 90s Show premiered recently. Masterson was also fired from filming the Netflix series The Ranch in 2017 when the rape allegations became public.

The Los Angeles prosecutor issued the following statement after the verdict was announced, telling CBS:

"This has been a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson,"

"They not only survived his abuse, they also survived a system that is often not kind to victims."

