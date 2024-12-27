Thanos actor might want to make some fans disappear with a snap

HQ

Josh Brolin, known for playing Thanos in Avengers, recently revealed that he's grown weary of attending conventions. As reported by Cinema Blend, Brolin appeared as a guest on The Graham Norton Show, where he shared his frustration with the kinds of questions fans ask during these events. According to Brolin, some questions feel out of touch and sometimes even "cringey."

While he acknowledged that fans at conventions are enthusiastic and passionate, Brolin made it clear that some questions miss the mark. As an actor, he doesn't make the creative decisions for characters, but rather brings them to life through his performances. It seems that while these events offer fans the chance to connect with their favorite stars, some interactions can leave much to be desired.

What's your take: Do you think Brolin should snap his fingers and make some fans disappear, or is it just part of the job?