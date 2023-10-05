Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving offers more murders and less things to be grateful about

Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming horror movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Taking things people love and give it a distorted horror twist is a common thing in the wonderful world of scary movies, and Sony Pictures' upcoming Thanksgiving seems to be a prime example of this.

Instead of celebrating a wonderful Thanksgiving with friends and family, people from Plymouth (Massachusetts) are getting killed. It all seems to be related to a Black Friday riot that ended in tragedy, and it is now up to the citizens to figure out what is actually happening in a Thanksgiving that does not seem to offer much to be grateful about.

Thanksgiving premieres on November 17 in theaters, and we have a brand new trailer for you. Beware as this is not for the faint-hearted.

HQ
Thanksgiving

Related texts



Loading next content