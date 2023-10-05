Thanksgiving offers more murders and less things to be grateful about

HQ

Taking things people love and give it a distorted horror twist is a common thing in the wonderful world of scary movies, and Sony Pictures' upcoming Thanksgiving seems to be a prime example of this.

Instead of celebrating a wonderful Thanksgiving with friends and family, people from Plymouth (Massachusetts) are getting killed. It all seems to be related to a Black Friday riot that ended in tragedy, and it is now up to the citizens to figure out what is actually happening in a Thanksgiving that does not seem to offer much to be grateful about.

Thanksgiving premieres on November 17 in theaters, and we have a brand new trailer for you. Beware as this is not for the faint-hearted.