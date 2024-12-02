"Thank you, players': PlayStation's emotional 30th anniversary video

HQ

On 3 December 1994, PlayStation went on sale, a console that completely revolutionised the entertainment medium, breaking down cultural barriers and the conception that this medium, which we all love and adore, could be something more adult, more universal.

A lot has happened since those first loading screens, and five generations of PlayStation here we are, celebrating 30 years with Sony consoles. But a console is just a piece of metal and plastic if you don't accompany it with games to play. Or rather, feelings with which to remember, evoke and celebrate this date.

The publishers have struck a chord, there's no doubt about it, and you can now enjoy this heartfelt "Thank you" celebrating 30 years of PlayStation stories. Now, here's to another 30 years.