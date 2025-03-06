English
Thank Goodness You're Here!

Thank Goodness You're Here! named the UK Game of the Year

UKIE has shared the list of awards recipients for this year's ceremony.

While a lot of focus is typically placed on the BAFTA Game Awards as the UK's biggest video game-centric awards ceremony, there are other shows that happen throughout the year as well. The Golden Joysticks happen each year and so does the UKIE Video Game Awards, with the latter even happening very recently for the 2025 event.

The show brought together many of the UK's biggest video game names to celebrate and even add a few new names to the illustrious Hall of Fame too. As per who the winners of the various awards are, the full list can be seen below.


  • Best UK Mobile Game - Monument Valley 3

  • Best PC Game - Thank Goodness You're Here!

  • Best UK Console Game - Lego Horizon Adventures

  • Best UK Mixed Reality Game - Just Dance VR

  • Sustainability Champion - Playground Games

  • Diversity and Inclusion Champion - Women in Games

  • Best UK Developer - FuturLab

  • Best UK Publisher - Playstack

  • Rising Star - Spilt Milk Studios

  • UK Game of the Year - Thank Goodness You're Here!

As per the Hall of Fame inductees, the following individuals have been added:


  • David Braben

  • Carolin Krenzer

  • David Jones

  • Demis Hassabis

  • Meghna Jayanth

Are surprised by any of these winners or any of the games that maybe didn't win an award, like Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which racked up 11 BAFTA nominations.

Thank Goodness You're Here!

