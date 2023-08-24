Thank Goodness You're Here! is a quirky new title from Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic Inc.

HQ

An unexpected, yet extremely charming reveal unveiled at this year's Gamescom was Thank Goodness You're Here!, the latest project from Untitled Goose Game publisher Panic Inc.

Self-described as a 'slapformer,' the hand drawn comedy title sees players explore and leave their mark on the bizarre Nothern English town of Barnsworth.

An official description of the game revealed by Panic reads:

"After arriving early for a big meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town, a traveling salesman takes the time to explore and meet the locals, who are all very eager to give him a series of increasingly odd jobs... Thank Goodness You're Here! is a comedy slapformer, which unfolds over time as the players' exploration and antics leave their mark on the strange town of Barnsworth. With each completed odd job, new areas of the town open up, stranger and stranger tasks become available, and the clock ticks towards our salesman's big meeting. The town's colorful inhabitants are brought to life with vibrant hand-drawn animation, fully voiced dialogue, and wall-to-wall double entendres."

No exact release date was confirmed, but it was announced that Thank Goodness You're Here! will launch some time in 2024 on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5.

You can take a look at the game's colourful reveal trailer below: