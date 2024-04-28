Thandiwe Newton is the latest to join Wednesday Season 2

HQ

Wednesday already had quite a stacked cast for its first season, which was no doubt part of the reason the show became a massive hit for Netflix when it debuted on the streamer. For the second season of the show, Netflix has been bolstering its ranks, adding in more well-known stars to help improve the already impressive cast.

Following on from the addition of Steve Buscemi recently, now it has been affirmed that Thandiwe Newton is also joining the cast. Variety is unable to affirm as of yet just what role Newton will be taking on for the series, or even any plot details still, all of which is being kept under lock and key by the streamer.

Newton is best known as of late for her role in Westworld, but has in the past appeared in a slate of works, including Big Mouth, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Mission: Impossible II, Interview with the Vampire, and more. She will be joining the likes of Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen, and George Burcea, each of whom make up the rest of the Addams Family in the show.