Thales unveils mini sonar to help underwater drones hunt submarines

French defence company Thales has developed a new miniaturised sonar system designed for underwater drones, aiming to improve the detection of enemy submarines. The company plans to present the technology to Britain's Royal Navy this week.

Sonar systems are usually large and heavy, limiting them to full-size submarines and ships. Thales says its new design is much smaller and lighter, allowing it to be fitted onto unmanned underwater vehicles, or underwater drones.

Used by drones operating alongside crewed submarines

The system can be used by drones operating alongside crewed submarines, acting as extra "eyes and ears" to scan for threats ahead or behind. It could also be deployed on its own to quietly monitor key areas, protect undersea cables and pipelines, or help track suspicious underwater activity.

Advances in electronics, power systems and artificial intelligence have made the compact design possible. AI software helps analyse underwater sounds more quickly and accurately, improving the chances of spotting submarines while keeping costs down.

Thales says the technology could play a role in future UK naval defence plans, including projects aimed at protecting the North Atlantic. While no orders have yet been placed, the company expects strong interest from the Royal Navy and its allies.

