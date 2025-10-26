Queen Sirikit of Thailand passes away at 93 She has been called the "most beautiful queen in the world."

HQ We just got the news that Queen Sirikit of Thailand has died. Known for her timeless style and humanitarian work, she played a vital role in promoting Thai silk and rural development throughout her life. Her death has prompted a year-long mourning period within the royal family, and national flags will fly at half-mast as the country pays its respects. Often seen as a unifying figure, Sirikit's presence shaped the image of modern Thai royalty both at home and abroad. For many Thais, her legacy remains inseparable from the country's identity. Rest in peace, Queen Sirikit of Thailand.