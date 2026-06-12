Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died following four years in a coma

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It has been confirmed that Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47. The Thai royal had spent the past four years in a coma all after collapsing during a public engagement in December 2022, and now it has been reported that she has died following her condition worsening.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha was eligible for the throne as the Thai King's eldest daughter, with this succession plan now reduced to her two siblings.

As per Sky News, Princess Pa, as she was often known, served as the Thai ambassador to Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia between 2012 and 2014, while also earning a Master's degree from Cornell University in New York and serving as part of the Thai attorney general's office in the years prior.

Before her loss of consciousness and subsequent coma, Princess Pa had returned to Thailand and had spent her years serving as a UN ambassador, a chief of staff in the army, and also as a key figure in charity initiatives, including for the rights of jailed women in the country.