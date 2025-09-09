Thailand's former prime minister returns to prison

HQ

"The defendant knew the facts or was aware the situation was not a critical emergency. The defendant only had a chronic condition that could be treated as an outpatient and did not require hospitalisation," the Supreme Court said today. As a result, Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been ordered back to prison after the Supreme Court determined his extended hospital stay was a tactic to avoid jail time. The ruling comes after a brief return from years in self-exile, a period during which Thaksin's health claims sparked controversy and public debate. Once a dominant force in Thai politics, his family has faced repeated judicial setbacks, including the removal of his daughter from office. Of course, if you want to learn more info you can do so through the following link. Go!