Thailand PM Anutin tightens grip on power after decisive election win

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul secured a commanding victory in Sunday's general election, putting his Bhumjaithai Party firmly in control and raising hopes of a more stable government after years of political turmoil. With nearly all ballots counted, Bhumjaithai emerged far ahead of its rivals, benefiting from a surge in nationalism sparked by a recent border dispute with Cambodia and Anutin's decision to call a snap vote while public support was high.

Preliminary results showed Bhumjaithai winning around 192 seats in the 500-member parliament, well ahead of the progressive People's Party and the once-dominant Pheu Thai party. While short of an outright majority, the scale of the win leaves Anutin in a strong position to form a durable coalition and push through key pledges, including consumer subsidies and a tougher stance on territorial disputes. Analysts said the result marks a rare moment in Thai politics where a government may have enough authority to govern effectively.

The election also delivered a significant institutional shift, with voters backing a referendum to begin drafting a new constitution to replace the military-backed 2017 charter. Critics have long argued the current system concentrates power in unelected bodies, and the referendum result signals public appetite for reform. Together, Anutin's electoral triumph and the constitutional mandate point to a pivotal moment for Thailand's political direction...