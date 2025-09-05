Thailand appoints third prime minister in two years

HQ

It is news to no one that Thailand's political landscape has been somewhat turbulent in recent years. And today, the country has a new prime minister after parliament swiftly appointed Anutin Charnvirakul, a seasoned politician known for his pragmatic approach and his previous role as health minister. He first rose to prominence by championing cannabis reform and navigating coalition politics with a mix of conservative and populist forces. And now, as leader of the Bhumjaithai party, he faces the challenge of steering the nation through economic uncertainty, regional tensions, and lingering political instability. This marks Thailand's third prime minister in just two years. Third time's the charm?