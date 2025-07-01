Thailand appoints Deputy PM as Caretaker PM

HQ

The latest news on Thailand . Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit will temporarily take over leadership duties following the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday (learn more here).

"The court has considered the petition... and unanimously accepts the case for consideration," it said in a statement. "Government work doesn't stop, there is no problem," Sorawong Thienthong told Reuters. "Suriya will become caretaker prime minister."

The court's decision comes as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces scrutiny over an alleged breach of conduct linked to a leaked phone call with a former Cambodian leader. While she has a short window to respond, the country's political leadership remains in flux.