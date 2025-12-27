Thailand and Cambodia agree to second ceasefire

HQ

Thailand and Cambodia have halted weeks of intense fighting along their shared border with a new ceasefire, marking the second such truce in recent months. The agreement came after 20 days of clashes that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than 500,000.

The ceasefire was reported to be holding shortly after it went into effect, with no immediate reports of gunfire. Both countries have agreed to maintain current troop positions and avoid reinforcements that could escalate tensions.

The renewed truce follows earlier attempts to stop the fighting, including a July ceasefire brokered by Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. That agreement collapsed earlier this month, reigniting clashes along parts of the 817-kilometre (508-mile) border.

Under the new deal, ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) will monitor the ceasefire, while Thailand and Cambodia will maintain direct communication between their defence ministers and military chiefs. The agreement also allows displaced civilians to return home and includes the planned return of 18 Cambodian soldiers held by Thailand if the truce holds for 72 hours.

The ceasefire does not affect ongoing border demarcation work, which remains under bilateral discussion. Both sides stressed that the fighting was between their militaries, not their peoples, with officials urging calm and peaceful resolution of disputes.