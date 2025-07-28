Thailand and Cambodia agree to peace talks after 4 days on the brink of war

HQ

The latest news on Cambodia and Thailand . After numerous skirmishes and exchanges of fire in recent days (which had occurred in a more isolated fashion in previous months), the Thai and Cambodian governments agreed on Monday to meet in Malaysia for an agreed de-escalation of the tension.

The border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has dragged on since 1955, when France (which then held Cambodia as a colony) arbitrarily drew the dividing line between the two countries, which has always remained a hotspot in Southeast Asia. At times, especially with certain waves of nationalism, the military also plays a prominent role in the politics of both countries.

According to BBC, following last Thursday's escalation, this weekend US President Donald Trump held calls with the leaders of both countries, and managed to arrange a formal meeting between their leaders: Thailand's interim prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and Cambodia's prime minister Hum Manet.

Since 24 July, more than 30 military and civilian casualties have been reported, including at least one child under the age of eight.