Thai prime minister triumphs in no-confidence vote

The latest news on Thailand . Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has successfully navigated a no-confidence vote, securing the support of 319 lawmakers in a parliamentary showdown that tested her leadership early in her term.

Opposition members attacked her for lacking economic expertise, being overly influenced by her father, and benefiting from his wealth. Despite these accusations, the youngest prime minister in Thailand's history maintained the solid backing of her 11-party coalition.

The vote, which comes amid ongoing political turbulence, signals the strength of Paetongtarn's position. However, it remains to be seen whether her leadership can navigate the mounting challenges ahead, including political opposition and economic struggles.