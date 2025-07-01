Thai PM suspended amid court case over leaked call

HQ

The latest news on Thailand . On Tuesday, Thailand's Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty while it reviews a case accusing her of breaching ethical standards.

"The court has considered the petition... and unanimously accepts the case for consideration," it said in a statement. "Government work doesn't stop, there is no problem," Sorawong Thienthong told Reuters. "Suriya will become caretaker prime minister."

The move follows mounting criticism over a leaked conversation with Cambodia's former leader, which has triggered political unrest and weakened her governing coalition. Deputy Prime Minister Suriya will serve as caretaker during the proceedings (learn more here).