Thai PM suspended amid court case over leaked call

The latest news on Thailand. On Tuesday, Thailand's Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty while it reviews a case accusing her of breaching ethical standards.
"The court has considered the petition... and unanimously accepts the case for consideration," it said in a statement. "Government work doesn't stop, there is no problem," Sorawong Thienthong told Reuters. "Suriya will become caretaker prime minister."
The move follows mounting criticism over a leaked conversation with Cambodia's former leader, which has triggered political unrest and weakened her governing coalition. Deputy Prime Minister Suriya will serve as caretaker during the proceedings (learn more here).