Thai PM suspended amid court case over leaked call

Paetongtarn Shinawatra steps aside as deputy assumes caretaker role.

The latest news on Thailand. On Tuesday, Thailand's Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty while it reviews a case accusing her of breaching ethical standards.

"The court has considered the petition... and unanimously accepts the case for consideration," it said in a statement. "Government work doesn't stop, there is no problem," Sorawong Thienthong told Reuters. "Suriya will become caretaker prime minister."

The move follows mounting criticism over a leaked conversation with Cambodia's former leader, which has triggered political unrest and weakened her governing coalition. Deputy Prime Minister Suriya will serve as caretaker during the proceedings (learn more here).

Bangkok, Thailand-August 18, 2024: Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra attends a press conference at the Pheu Thai party headquarters following a royal endorsement ceremony in Bangkok // Shutterstock

