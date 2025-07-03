English
Thai opposition delays no-confidence vote amid political uncertainty

Opposition parties choose patience as court reviews suspended PM's case, seeking to avoid political deadlock.

The latest news on Thailand. Thailand's opposition has agreed on Thursday to postpone a no-confidence motion against the suspended prime minister, awaiting a ruling from the Constitutional Court, after Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Paetongtarn (here).

"We must wait for clarity on the case being considered by the Constitutional Court involving Paetongtarn before deciding when to submit a no-confidence motion," said Leader of the Opposition Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut.

"I confirm that all opposition party leaders have discussed and agreed that we will not let politics reach a dead end," he added. Despite rising tensions and ongoing protests, opposition leaders emphasise collaboration to prevent a political impasse.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut // Shutterstock

