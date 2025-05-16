English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Thai construction tycoon and associates face charges after deadly Bangkok tower collapse

Authorities accuse 15 individuals of negligence and regulatory breaches following fatal building failure during March earthquake.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Thailand. A prominent Thai construction executive and 14 others surrendered to police on Friday amid investigations into the collapse of a 30-storey tower in Bangkok that claimed nearly 100 lives during a powerful earthquake in March.

You might be interested:

Officials have reported that design flaws, use of substandard materials, and forged documents contributed to the disaster. All suspects deny the charges as the inquiry continues. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Thai construction tycoon and associates face charges after deadly Bangkok tower collapse
Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025 Rescuers in Bangkok are at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after the earthquake struck the Thai capital // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsThailandMyanmar


Loading next content