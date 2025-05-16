Thai construction tycoon and associates face charges after deadly Bangkok tower collapse

HQ

The latest news on Thailand . A prominent Thai construction executive and 14 others surrendered to police on Friday amid investigations into the collapse of a 30-storey tower in Bangkok that claimed nearly 100 lives during a powerful earthquake in March.

Officials have reported that design flaws, use of substandard materials, and forged documents contributed to the disaster. All suspects deny the charges as the inquiry continues. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.