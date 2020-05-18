TH Pro Skater collector's edition comes with actual skateboard

You watching Advertisements

So-called collector's editions usually serve one of two purposes. The contents either serve to adorn trophy cabinets, bookshelves or other empty spaces needing to be filled by fancy gaming memorabilia or they serve a useable purpose of some kind. As it turns out, the collector's edition of Vicarious Visions' upcoming reboot of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 could potentially serve as both.

The collector's edition comes with the game, the digital deluxe edition content and - drumroll please - an actual full-size skateboard deck. Here is how it's detailed on the product page; "full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck featuring an exclusive reissue of the iconic Falcon 2 design. Each deck features a printed Tony Hawk autograph and randomized vibrant wood stains across the top, a unique and authentic mark of a true Birdhouse skateboard"

Check it out below.