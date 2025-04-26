Texas targets AI pornography with new age verification bill, expanding rules for platforms like Pornhub

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Texas has taken another step toward regulating AI-generated pornography by advancing House Bill 581, which would mandate age verification for platforms offering synthetic sexual content deemed harmful to minors.

After passing the House with strong bipartisan backing, the bill now moves to the Senate, where lawmakers are expected to engage in further discussions, and ultimately determine whether the measure will move forward toward becoming law.

This new measure builds on the state's previous legislation requiring age verification for pornography websites, and if approved, it is expected to come into effect on September 1, 2025. For now, it remains to be seen how the Senate will respond to this latest initiative.