Texas, Florida, and more US states introduce age restrictions on NSFW sites

Guess you'll have to move the VPN out of Florida, UK internet users, as more than a dozen US states have passed a law that makes visitors of adult sites containing pornography and other NSFW content confirm their age via government ID or through scanning their face.

As reported by Komu, the law has been in the works for the past two and a half years, with allies of current president Donald Trump pushing for more censorship of online adult content, preventing underage users from accessing it. Some of the largest adult sites, including Pornhub, now greet users with a message saying the site has been blocked due to state legislature.

Critics claim that the laws infringe upon rights of free speech and privacy. Many internet users are sceptical of legislation that forces them to scan their faces into websites. In the UK, we've already seen this legislation come into full effect, and if it spreads across America, there might be a similar push back.

