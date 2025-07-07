Texas floods leave at least 80 dead as rescue efforts continue

HQ

A powerful flash flood has left central Texas reeling following a catastrophic surge along the Guadalupe River. First, we got the news that at least 40 people were dead (here). Now, sadly, we know the number is at least 80.

President Donald Trump vowed continued federal support for Texas and said he will probably visit the state on Friday. "We're working very closely with representatives from Texas, and it's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible," Trump said on Sunday.

Rescue teams, now transitioning into recovery mode, face mounting challenges as storms are forecast to return. Local efforts to provide aid continue, with communities rallying in the face of immense loss. The full extent is still unknown, so stay tuned for further updates.