Texas floods leave at least 40 dead as rescue efforts continue

The latest news on the United States . Flash floods in central Texas have left dozens dead and many more unaccounted for after torrential rains overwhelmed the Guadalupe River. At least 40, including 15 children, have been confirmed dead, authorities said on Saturday.

"We know that the rivers rise, but nobody saw this coming," said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. "We don't know how many people were in tents on the side, in small trailers by the side, in rented homes by the side," said Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Camps and rural towns suffered widespread damage, with entire structures swept away and emergency crews pulling survivors from rooftops and trees. Officials say the storm's intensity was far greater than anticipated, leaving little time for preparation.