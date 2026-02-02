Texas bans additional Chinese apps and brands

HQ

A fight against data collection via ACR or in plain terms taking screenshots of the content you see and then often selling it resulted in some very angry letters to TV manufacturers and early this year a restraining order against Hisense but for the Attorney General of Texas this is not enough.

Texas has updated a list of prohibited tech including hardware brands apps and systems. This is not a new thing the list has been in use and included TikTok for years and lays out what cannot be used by state agencies and devices owned by the state of Texas.

The rhetorical part is rather harsh with official press releases accusing the Chinese Communist Party to directly observe the citizens of Texas. The list includes a number of lesser known brands names and systems but also known brands such as Autel Z.ai Alibaba Xiaomi TP-Link Shein and TCL. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott stated that "Hostile adversaries harvest user data through AI and other applications and hardware to exploit manipulate and violate users". While suspicion of mass surveillance is not new such direct statements against China are rare and seem to be the beginning steps of a tech based war between the US and China with the EU for a long time having had internal discussions about becoming technologically independent of both parties.