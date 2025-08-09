At Gamereactor we're used to putting all kinds of Bluetooth speakers through our test bench, although most are compact and very portable, for casual use. However, thanks to expanded battery capacity and modern construction and sealing methods, medium to large speakers have also become popular in recent years, and whereas a decade or two ago they remained in the wired realm (whether active or passive), they have now gone wireless as well.

This summer, Teufel's proposal with the Rockster Neo can be defined as one of those large self-powered loudspeakers with a battery (and of course direct power supply, if necessary), of the kind that are just under 1,000 euros. In this particular case, the official price of the Teufel Rockster Neo is 899.99 euros per unit, 1,699.99 if you get the stereo pair.

To give you an idea, it competes more with alternatives such as the Soundboks 4 than with JBL's Partyboxes (for example the 710), with a more sober presentation than, shall we say, partying with little lights. However, the main use could be similar, to provide music for an indoor or outdoor party, or perhaps as an instrument amp or microphone for karaoke.



Speaking of recommended uses, however, and before going through the connectivity options, it has to be said that Teufel itself is not quite clear about its ideal habitat, as it puts it in the "outdoor Bluetooth" category, but then illustrates the product with indoor photos and talks about "Berlin club sound". That's not misleading advertising by any means, but it is an important aspect, as our tests eventually revealed.

I have to admit that my first impression of the Teufel Rockster Neo was rather bad. And this must come first, because what I did is the same as any user will do as soon as they receive it: take it out of the box and start it up directly on the floor, via Bluetooth and on battery power. I did this in the living room, and although it naturally sounded loud (of course), the feeling I got from the different genre tracks was a blurry jumble, with canned vocals, little separation, and no presence at all.

This gives you an idea of the real size of the Teufel Rockster Neo from an adult's point of view.

The building quality is first class and the design maintains the Teufel personality. It is IP44 certified for dust and splash protection.

After this first casual test I did a second one, also unpretentious, in the swimming pool. I placed the unit (we have only tested one and have always taken the mono output into account) next to several walls, angled towards the pool or grassy areas, and I also turned the exterior mode on and off. The result was actually much more convincing. The bass was soon lost, but the overall quality had gone up several notches.

After an afternoon of outdoor testing, we proceeded to the more serious studio testing, including measurements. For potential bass reflex differences we placed the speaker on the floor and at table height, and for gain or quality differences, we tested both Bluetooth and wired sources, taking advantage of one of the two XLR/jack connections on its back. The results were quite good, but these tests served to reveal the key to the Teufel Rockster Neo: its tremendous directionality.

Whether this is a condition arising from its coaxial point construction, with the treble tweeter mounted in front of the bass/midrange woofer in a sort of concentric, stacked single cone, we don't know. Teufel claims that this avoids delays and increases clarity while allowing for either vertical or horizontal placement, but we understand that it may also be a space-saving way to fit a 35 mm tweeter. Be that as it may, the Rockster Neo's directionality is very, very noticeable, especially indoors given the normally closer distances, and is the biggest factor to consider for anyone interested in purchasing it.

Teufel Rockster Neo frequency response measurement. Yellow: Ground, Ext mode. Blue: Ground, Bluetooth, Ext mode. Purple: BT Ground, Indoor mode. Red: Ground, cable, Indoor mode. Note the midrange loss of the second and the treble loss of the third.

The rear panel of the Teufel Rockster Neo fits into the slot in the battery compartment cover. Brilliant!

Because we're not talking about studio monitors, but placing the Rockster Neo at listening height makes a difference like night and day, hence the poor first impression when placed on the floor. Facing the listener face-to-face, they give much more definition and are finally stimulating. Whether this reduces their real portability and partying ability is up to the buyer to decide: Do you have additional tables, furniture, or stands of any kind to elevate them indoors or outdoors? Are you sure that at your usual social gatherings and shindigs with barbecue and music they will be able to stand at a certain height? Wherever you set up your mixer and DJ sets, do you have room for your audience to line up with the speakers? Then add one point to this review's score.

Because everything else about the Teufel Rockster Neo is pretty good, if not quite as outstanding as you'd expect at these prices. In other words, if the pair comes down a bit in price and you take the above into account, you can also add a point to our final rating. The frequency response is quite decent and flat, but its 30 cm woofer is rather short of bass to accompany the rest of the whole. It's relatively light (17.35 kg in weight), but comes without wheels. The good ol' OG Rockster solves both of these things, is more powerful, has more tuning, connection and audio mixing options, and is now on sale for the same price as the Neo thanks to a discount (it has a shorter battery life, though).

So, as much as I like the "New" concept of the Teufel Rockster Neo, and given its starting price, I think it's vital to underline the warnings I've been making to get the most out of it. If the German manufacturer polishes up on these conditions, the price, or both, we will not be looking at a worthy successor to the first Rockster, but at a more compact and very tempting alternative.

Unlike its "grandfather", the Neo can act as a USB-C powerbank, but it doesn't have as many EQ and mixing options.