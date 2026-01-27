Teufel presents the new ROCKSTER 2 speaker with 440 W of power

HQ

Teufel is a Berlin-based company that has been in the audio industry for over 45 years. With so much experience and numerous products launched on the market, the new model of its Rockster speaker has all the ingredients to be one of the best options for parties or simply enjoying music in open spaces, because with 440 W of power, we can tell you in advance that it won't be heard quietly.

Rockster 2 is the evolution of Teufel's portable speaker format, featuring everything you would expect from previous models, but taken to the next level. The most notable features of this new device, in addition to its power, are the DMX-Control system for synchronising lighting systems with music, an illuminated 2-channel DJ mixer and dual Bluetooth receiver for playing content from two devices at once. This makes it a product suitable for both music lovers and industry professionals.

Let's talk about some of the technical features of this product, starting with the weight, because speakers with these characteristics, even if they include wheels, tend to be quite heavy. The Rockster 2 weighs almost 44 kg and measures 98 centimetres high and 52.3 cm wide, so you need to make sure you have enough space before bringing it into your home. Also noteworthy is its 380 mm subwoofer with waveguide for deep bass down to 36 Hz (-6 dB), and a compression tweeter with horn for clear, well-defined sound. To conclude we should add that it offers up to 15 hours of battery life with a removable battery (although it also works when plugged in), and Party Link compatibility to connect up to 100 speakers at the same time. In terms of price, there are two options: you can buy a single speaker for 1,199.99 € or what the brand calls a "stereo set" which includes two units for 2,399.98 €.

Do you already have a Teufel speaker? Will you give the Rockster 2 a try?