Teufel Cinebar 11 2.1 Set - Soundbar and Subwoofer

I'm going to tell you my preference right away: I'm not a big fan of soundbars. I get their concept and their selling point, of course, who wouldn't want the full cinematic experience condensed into a sleek and elegant device that sits neatly parallel to your TV and that looks nothing like an old speaker? I also know there are spectacular models in higher ranges, capable of both emitting a clear and powerful tone, and reaching every corner of your living room with their innovative, rebounding surround sound.

However, in the entry-level and mid-range categories, I still see soundbars as a bare solution, either for space or budget constraints, as something that is halfway between a TV and a positional speaker system. Will it improve the audio of a standard TV? Of course, especially if it comes with a subwoofer. Will it be close to a respectable 5.1 setup or even a high quality stereo? No, not usually.

Despite this, it's clear that there are many users looking for exactly that: to improve their TV's audio performance without pushing the boat out or taking up too much space in their living room. Since so many people want this, the variety of options from different manufacturers is quite wide and it continues to evolve in order to compete for that small spot in the living room.

Teufel's bet is known as Cinebar 11 and, in the case of the product I tested, it comes in the so-called "2.1 Set". The set, as its name suggests, includes the soundbar and a subwoofer. Technically, this is a bit of a misnomer, since it embeds up to eight small speakers and could be considered as a stereo setup plus central and bass elements. However, what it really means is that it does not include the two rear speakers, which can be purchased separately or as part of the "4.1 Set."

This is an ad:

The Cinebar 11 2.1 Set not only offers a modern and discreet design, but also an incredibly easy set up, no matter if you place it on top of a living room cabinet or mount it on a wall, and there's space to neatly arrange or hide the necessary cables. These cables will be very few, for better or for worse. You may be wondering: and what do you mean by that, David? Well, on the one hand, the connection with the Teufel T 6 subwoofer or the Effecky satellite speakers is completely wireless. A few years ago, such a connection would pose more problems due to lag, but nowadays, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, only the pickiest users would notice any difference when watching movies or playing video games. I personally prefer to run an oxygen-free audio cable through my walls and ceiling, since I am a more unconventional person, but I get the point here, it's an advantage in view of its use and price range.

"Then, why do you say 'for worse'?" Let me explain it to you. The soundbar only includes a single HDMI port for an external input. This is inherent to its simple, entry-level nature (and honestly common to sound bars), but in some cases, it might feel too limited. Just think about it: an HDMI port connects to (and from) your TV, while any extra one connects to other additional inputs, which in my tests it was a PS5 console. You might argue that "modern TVs come with many HDMI ports, and you can always return the audio through an ARC channel". That's true, but what happens when your TV or your standard eARC isn't up to date? You could find yourself with very few options to connect Everything Everywhere All at Once seamlessly. And I'm sure you didn't buy this device just to end up purchasing an HDMI switch separately, with yet another remote control to deal with.

The Cinebar is elegant and comes with a slightly sluggish controller.

We're used to hearing the Tie fighters fly overhead with Dolby Atmos, we miss the great surround sound of Star Wars Outlaws.

This is an ad:

Speaking about formats, I also have some doubts about its long-term potential. Since I tested it as a 2.1 setup and specifications only mention "Dolby Audio" and "DTS", its ability to interpret and decode 5.1 standards isn't clear to me, not to mention the lack of support for Dolby Atmos or DTS:X once the rear speakers are added or via rebounds. Beyond that, it supports optical input, an auxiliary mini-jack input, and Bluetooth connectivity.

"But, what does it sound like?" you may ask. The Teufel Cinebar 11's tone leaves me with the same lukewarm impression I had about the other features of the product. Its eight drivers make a commendable effort to fill the front sound space and its highs are fairly respectable. Its power is considerable, and the subwoofer is deep. That being said, the mids seem a bit boxed in, and the bass feels muddy.

I'll give credit where it's due: the Dynamore technology was surprising. It's one of those virtualizations designed to stimulate surround sound, and it impressed me not in movies or video games, but in music... In certain genres, and despite a slight quality loss, it creates a noticeably wider stereo separation when activated, which is very welcome even though I usually avoid trying out such features. If you're seated directly in front of the device, it really feels like a pair of speakers materialises on either side of it, those speakers you had been missing all along.

The bar includes useful touch controls in case you walk nearby.

If you turn up the volume too much, the shortcomings become more and more obvious. The instruments or the effects get muddled, and the result you get is more confusing than exciting. At the end of the day, it has eight pretty basic little speakers packed into a sleek, long cabinet. Personally, when trying it out I couldn't stop thinking about the Teufel Ultima 25 Active stereo pair I tested recently. That model, in my opinion, is a much more versatile and recommendable option, even though it lacks a subwoofer and a centre speaker. But it's also a bit more expensive.

Speaking of price, here's my conclusion. Would I recommend Teufel Cinebar 11 2.1 Set as an almost mid-range soundbar at its RRP of around €449? No, in most cases, I wouldn't. If you have the space, which I know is a major "if" to take into account, the Teufel Ultima 25 Active I mentioned earlier is priced at a similar range and simply performs much better. However, during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or the so-called Cyber Week the Teufel Cinebar 11 2.1 Set was available for about €289, and I have a feeling it may drop to that price regularly. If the space factor still concerns you, keep in mind that the subwoofer can be placed under your sofa, depending on the height of your seats. But if what concerns you is your budget of €300 max, it might be an interesting option to improve what your TV offers. That said, make sure to check how many connections and which formats you actually need.

The Teufel T6 subwoofer is wireless and comes in three configurations: free-standing (standing or lying down), next to a corner in the living room, or underneath the couch.