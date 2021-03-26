Tetris makeup collaboration incoming

You're watching Advertisements

The makeup brand ColourPop was first out this year, doing a cross-promotion with an Animal Crossing makeup series filled with everything from lipstick to pastel eye shadow palettes inspired by various cute characters in the game. Now it's finally time for another collaboration between a delightful classic game and an American makeup company, namely the brand NYX Professional Makeup and the Russian puzzle game Tetris. The range will include everything from eyeliners, lip gloss to palettes of eyeshadows.

The makeup collection will come in a limited edition and comes packed in a stylish Tetris-inspired packaging that looks just like box art for the game. After looking at the large palette of eyeshadows that will come with 80 different delicious colours, you can't help but get impressed by the actual effort that went into this. Unfortunately, this comes at price of $45. But if you've always felt envy when you checked out the Russian gymnasts at the Olympics where they showed off a well-made face in all the blue shades they could find on both eyelids and lashes, you now have the chance to get your hands on a Russian-inspired makeup set.

Thanks, VGC.