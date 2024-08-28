English
Gamereactor
news
Tetris Forever

Tetris Forever offers a trip down the memory lane

Tetris turns 40 years old and Digital Eclipse is ready for the celebrations with a new collection of Tetris classics.

Tetris turns 40 in 2025. As you may know, it was developed under harsh communist conditions in the Soviet Union, but got its total breakthrough on the Game Boy in 1989 after Nintendo made a superb version of the true forefather of the modern puzzle game.

To commemorate this, Digital Eclipse has now announced Tetris Forever, which contains over 15 Tetris classics, several of which have never been released in the West before, and also comes with a Tetris documentary, which is actually a story worth retelling.

Check out the trailer for this promising collection below. Tetris Forever will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

HQ
