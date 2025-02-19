Tetris Forever is getting a dedicated handheld console

HQ

Tetris turns 40 years old during 2025. As you may know, it was developed under harsh communist conditions in the Soviet Union, but got its big break on the Game Boy after Nintendo made a great version of the true ancestor of puzzle games.

To commemorate this, Digital Eclipse announced and released Tetris Forever for both PC and consoles last year. It contained more than 15 Tetris classics, several of which had never been released in the West before, and also included a Tetris documentary. Yet Digital Eclipse is not done celebrating, and has now announced another Tetris Forever product.

Specifically, it's a portable version of the game that runs on proprietary Game Boy-inspired hardware developed by Clear River Games. Priced at €139.99 (around £112), it includes both Tetris (Famicom) and Tetris 2 + BomBliss, as well as some extra goodies for fans. Pre-orders start on February 25 via the Atari website.