Enhance studio earlier finally confirmed the Switch version launch date for Tetris Effect: Connected. Via Twitter, the company wrote:

"Yep, it's possible. Yep, we've been working on it. And YEP, WE CAN FINALLY SAY IT: Tetris Effect: Connected is COMING TO NINTENDO SWITCH on October 8th!"

We were also told that there will be 25% off discount for the first two weeks, and you can add the game to your wish list if you'd like to.

Check the latest game preview trailer below.