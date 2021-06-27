Tetris Effect: Connected to be available as a free update for Tetris Effect in July

Tetris Effect: Connected, a multiplayer add-on for Tetris Effect launched back in 2020, and at the time was an expansion that required Effect owners to either purchase a new copy of the game or to instead download the content through Xbox Game Pass. When it launched, we described the expansion as "a wonderful journey that everyone should make, regardless of choice of format or gameplay" (you can check out our full review here), but following its launch back in November, we can now report that Connected will be arriving to Effect owners as a free update in July.

Revealed in a blog post on the game's website, the update will be arriving in July (we don't have an exact date just yet), but Effect owners on all platforms can download a beta version of the game today, that includes most of what will be coming in the update, including Connected, and even cross-platform multiplayer.

The beta will be running until July 6, so assuming no glaring bugs are found, we can probably expect the update itself to be arriving soon afterwards.

There will also be a beta to test the Oculus Quest and Steam version of the update/game, but that required an invitation from the developers. And to add insult to injury, unfortunately, sign-ups for that mode are now closed as well.

To see everything else that will be included in the beta update, you can read the full post here.