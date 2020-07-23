Cookies

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect: Connected reveals new multiplayer mode

The new version of the brilliant game is heading first to Xbox Series X.

Every press conference or streaming event is made better by Tetris, and the Xbox Games Showcase was no different. Via a clever trailer that took us back to the great times that we had with the original Tetris Effect, a new version of the game was revealed, and it goes by the name of Tetris Effect: Connected.

This iteration of the game is heading to Xbox consoles and PC later this year, and it's a console launch exclusive. That means an optimised version of an already stellar game, plus an all-new multiplayer mode that we got a tiny glimpse of in the reveal trailer attached. How long it'll be exclusive remains unclear, but it will be included on Game Pass, and it'll have Smart Delivery so your next-gen upgrade is assured if you buy the game before you invest in an Xbox Series X.

Tetris Effect: Connected

