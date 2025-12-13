Tetris' creator picks his favourite Tetris music track, and it's not Korobéiniki (Tetris theme)!

HQ

We spent a good part of the past weekend with the creator of Tetris, Alexey Pajitnov, and with the chairman of The Tetris Company, Henk Rogers, as the latter handed out the very first OXO Legends award to the former. Besides talking about the discovery moments that defined Tetris and teasing how the next version of Tetris will be, we also wanted to ask the creator of the puzzle about music.

Because even though there was no music (and not even real graphics) in the very first Tetris, we've all grown accustomed to the different tracks and melodies that have accompanied us through the years, always making the game an even more addictive experience.

HQ

"Well, the most popular melody for Tetris is always Korobéiniki", Pajitnov reminds us around the 11-minute mark when asked about his favorite or more relatable theme, which he hums to the Gamereactor microphone in the video. But there is a but, as "it's not my favorite. I was very fascinated with the Tchaikovsky dance [of the Sugar Plum Fairy] from Nutcracker. Frankly, I would prefer something really classic like that. But that is just my humble opinion", the creator confessed before also humming the classic composition in the video.

After our interview, both were on stage in Málaga for the ceremony. Asked a similar question by the audience, Rogers then admitted that, even though they were looking for free license music originally, nowadays "Enhance's Tetris, Tetris Effect, is probably the best version musically that's ever been created".

There you have it, two immediately recognisable classics and then hats off to probably the very best rendition to the Tetris experience, both visually and musically. But what is your favourite Tetris music track? And were you humming it already while reading this piece?