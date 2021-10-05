English
Tetris 99

Tetris 99's next event is themed after Monster Hunter Rise

It appears to be in celebration of its recently announced Sunbreak DLC.

Right off the back of the reveal of its Sunbreak DLC, it has been announced that a Monster Hunter Rise theme is coming to Tetris 99. This weekend (October 8-11), players will be able to unlock the custom theme if they manage to accumulate 100 points before the event concludes. The theme, which can be viewed in the video above, also features original music and sound effects inspired by the popular monster slaying RPG.

As we mentioned earlier, Monster Hunter Rise's first major DLC was revealed during a Nintendo Direct last month. Sunbreak is planned to be post-game content that sees players assemble a base of operations within a brand-new area. It also features a new and very imposing-looking evil dragon known as Malzeno that we will no doubt be battling. It's planned to launch next summer, but the exact date has not yet been revealed.

